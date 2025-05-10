Family concert at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Musicians Stu Fuchs and Sarah Carlisle will appear in concert at Whiting Library in a family-friendly show to delight listeners of all ages, on Saturday, May 17, at 11 a.m.

Carlisle and Fuchs are both lifelong, highly trained musicians, who have toured the world performing and teaching. Together, they recorded on Snatam Kaur’s 2018 Grammy-nominated album “Beloved.” Fuchs blends mindfulness and music at his annual Ukulele Zen retreat, held at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Carlisle, who plays upright bass and mandolin, formally studied classical and jazz music at the Peabody Conservatory and Temple University.

This program, supported by a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation, is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event or other library programs, visit www.whitinglibrary.org, call 802-875-2277, or stop by the library at 117 Main Street in Chester, Vt.