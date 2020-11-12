FACT TV original “Honey, I’m Sorry I Let the Demons Take Our Kid!”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Currently, FACT TV is airing on cable TV, Facebook, and YouTube an original comedy called “Honey, I’m Sorry I Let The Demons Take Our Kids!”

Public Access TV station manager Andre, who has to watch his son, Bryan, and take care of his responsibilities at work because of the pandemic, comes up with a scheme to have his employee, Collin, babysit his son. However, things go wrong when evil video spirits suddenly take Bryan. Now Andre with Collin, Slim, the maintenance guy, and Gurdy, an adventurer psychic, must figure out how to save his son before Andre’s wife, Kate, finds out.

The film was shot in Bellows Falls with a local crew and cast, starring KMO, Brownyn Sims, Collin Kimball, Tara Potter, Bryce Bridge, George Powers, and Brooke Powers.

You can watch the film right now on FACT TV’s Facebook and YouTube. The film will air on FACT TV Sundays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 8 p.m. for cable TV subscribers. Comcast customers FACT TV is on channel 1076, and VTEL customers FACT TV is located on channel 172.

For more information, visit www.fact8.com.