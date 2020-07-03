Fabulous Favorites at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to present “Fabulous Favorites,” a new show of works by 12 exceptional artists. Along side each piece is a statement by the artist about the piece and why it is special to them. The show will be up until Aug. 5. We hope you will be able to stop in and enjoy.

The artists are Jeanne Carbonetti, Richard Cofrancesco, Len Emery, Richard Emery, Peter Huntoon, Bradley Jackson, Dolores Kuhn, Robert O’Brien, Dan O’Donnell, Gene Parulis, Gil Perry, and Lynn VanNatta.

Art is so important in our lives – especially now. We hope to see you soon; but if you are unable to come in, we will also feature each artist in turn on our website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield. Our temporary hours are Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our website www.galleryvault.org.