“Extraordinary Wildlife of Our Planet” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present “Extraordinary Wildlife of Our Planet,” a show of wildlife photography by Tiffany Soukup and Chris Brader, from Aug. 2 – Sept. 6. Come meet the photographers and hear about some of their adventures at a reception on Friday, Aug. 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event.

World travelers and photographers, Tiffany and Christopher have been living and working around the world for nearly two decades. Traveling to over 50 countries and living on multiple continents, they have an ongoing quest to explore this world. From climbing trees higher than Niagara Falls, hiking to the top of active volcanoes, diving with a dozen bull sharks, or living out of a van in Australia for two years, they seek to capture nature’s wonders.

Since 2009 the married couple has worked seasonally in Vermont State Parks. The slogan of “The Green Mountain State” called to them, and Vermont is considered home. If not abroad in the winter, they also work at off grid, back country lodges along the edge of the 100-mile wilderness in Maine with the Appalachian Mountain Club. Mostly recently, they spent a month road tripping in South Africa, photographing some elusive wildlife, including the aardvark and the honey badger. Follow along with their journey and continue to learn about wildlife and travel at www.vagabondway.net.