Extra Stout plays Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series

WALLINGFORD, Vt. – On Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m., Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series presents Irish band Extra Stout – just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Extra Stout is the Green Mountain’s favorite traditional Irish band that has been playing together for upwards of 20 years. They bring all off the variety that Irish music has to offer from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and country; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs, and polkas. Suggested donations at the door. For more information, call the Town Administrator at 802-446-2872.