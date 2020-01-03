Expressionist landscapes in acrylic workshop at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Create a vibrant, expressive landscape in acrylic with an exceptional artist and teacher, Robert Carsten, Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT.

Robert will present and demonstrate underpainting techniques, limited palette of color, descriptive brushwork, and dynamic composition. He will provide hands-on guidance as you paint. A critique will be held at the end of the session. Bring your own photo for reference.

Registration and payment are required one week prior to the workshop so we can make arrangements for the best space. If there are more than six students by then, the workshop will be held at the Art Gym in Springfield with further registration possible. A materials list will be provided at registration. All levels welcome.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, is open Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.