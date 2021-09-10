Expeditionary School wine tasting fundraiser

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4-7 p.m., the Expeditionary School at Black River hosts its second annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser.

Since our inception in 2018, the Expeditionary School at Black River has served as the voice of local educational control for the communities of Ludlow and Mount Holly, Vt. To effectively serve the public, we have become an independent school. Our commitment to affordable and cost-efficient education is grounded in a belief that actualizing our mission begins with establishing an ecosystem of learning, where students at any age are awarded credit for the skills they acquire anytime, anywhere. Coordinating mutually beneficial collaborations between the school, area businesses, nonprofit organizations, and industry leaders across the country will provide the infrastructure for Okemo Valley’s ecosystem of learning.

The event will feature wine presented by Denise Hurley and her colleague Joe Hurley. Joe is a certified wine specialist, and Denise is an experienced hospitality industry leader. Hors d’oeuvres will be passed. The Bliss Brothers, Tom Alderman, and Peter Mallary will be performing live music for the event.

A five-day trip to Portugal for four individuals, donated by Mary W. Davis Realty & Associates, will be the featured silent auction item. We invite and welcome additional items for the silent auction. If you are interested in being a sponsor or donating an item, please contact Julie Abraham at julie@esblackriver.org or 860-916-5776. Tickets can be purchased at www.esblackriver.org.

The Expeditionary School at Black River intends to be the hub from which a healthy environment, a robust local economy, and a vibrant social scene will continually evolve. Please join us Saturday, Sept. 18, to learn more about how we will accomplish this vision.