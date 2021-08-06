Exhibition for Vermont artists with disabilities accepting applications

REGION – Inclusive Arts Vermont invites Vermont visual artists with disabilities to participate in “Masked,” an exhibition of works to travel statewide through April 2023. The exhibition will begin its statewide tour at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe in early January 2022. Following Spruce Peak, the exhibition will tour to the following confirmed venues: the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Soapbox Arts in Burlington, and the Vermont State House in Montpelier.

Artists are asked to submit works that represent their interpretation of the theme of “Masked.” The theme arose in early moments of the global pandemic, but like many words, “masked” has nuanced and layered meanings. Possibilities for interpretation could include wearing masks, masking and identity, cultural masks, and so much more. Inclusive Arts Vermont encourages artists to interpret the theme and its meaning as broadly as it takes to inspire their creativity.

“Masked” will offer participating artists opportunities to be featured in statewide publicity, remote and in-person programs, build larger audiences for their work, and participate in artist networking events with other Vermont artists with disabilities. All exhibition host venues are physically accessible, and the exhibition will provide accessible program and communication features coordinated by Inclusive Arts Vermont. This includes, but is not limited to, verbal descriptions, audio tours, large print, braille, and venue tours.

Vermont artists with various disabilities, regardless of experience or formal training, who are at least 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply. We encourage participation by artists who have lifelong disabilities as well as artists applying with artwork completed after the onset of their disability. Artists may obtain assistance with the application form from a support person, family member, or friend. Artists should have direct involvement in the completion of an application when assistance is used, and artwork should only be produced by the applicant. Inclusive Arts Vermont is also available to support artists with applications.

The exhibition will be curated by a panel made up of Inclusive Arts Vermont staff and board, as well as community members. We are building a curation team that includes individuals from disability, BIPOC, and creative communities representing a variety of perspectives, experiences, and identities.

Visit our website to download the entire call to artists, application, or to apply online. Applications are due no later than Sept. 1, 2021. For more information, contact Inclusive Arts Vermont at exhibitions@inclusiveartsvermont.org or call 802-871-5002.