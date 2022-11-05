CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center will hold the fourth annual Empty Bowl Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4:30–7 p.m., at the American Legion Hall, 635 VT RT 103 in Chester. Your Soup Meal is By Donation and includes a hand painted ceramic bowl. All donations will support our Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Programs.

Plan to spend the evening listening to live music by guest folk singer Vinnie DiBernardo, bid on our Silent Auction items, and take a chance on our famous Raffle Baskets. New this year is a fashion show featuring your friends and perhaps your neighbor “rocking” CAFC Thrift Shop Apparel. You do not want to miss this.

This event would not be possible without the support of our many volunteers and the greater Chester Business Community.

We would like to thank the following businesses for their “signature” food donations: Smokin Bowls, The Grafton Inn, Chester American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Heritage Deli, Country Girl Diner, MacLaomainns Scottish Pub, Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery, Smitty’s Chester Market, Southern Pie Café, Jackie’s Bake Shop, Chester Tea House, A Bushel and a Peck, Rowell’s Inn, and Orchard Hill Breadworks.

A thank you also to our EBD sponsors: M&T Bank, Chester American Legion, and Endless Creations Pottery.

Send inquiries to cafc302@gmail.com or call and leave a message at 802-875-3236.