Elf Encounter event sponsored by Mascoma Bank

Springfield Area Parent Child Center's Elf Encounter will deliver holiday gift bags around the local region
Springfield Area Parent Child Center’s Elf Encounter will deliver holiday gift bags around the local region

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The winter holidays are upon us and the Springfield Area Parent Child Center has something exciting in the works thanks to a sponsorship from Mascoma Bank.

With ongoing physical distancing recommendations this year, SAPCC will not be offering their regular holiday production of ‘Twas the Night. Instead, they will be creating a new, contact-free event called Elf Encounter where anyone can register to “elf” their children, family, friends, or co-workers.

At least two of Santa’s elves will show up at the requested address within our local region during a specified time to drop off fun holiday gift bags and letters from Santa. Participants can watch in wonder from the window or come outside, say hello, and take a distanced photo!

Like last year, you can purchase a holiday gift bag and pick up your items at SAPCC. Holiday gift bags include a 4-ounce mug, cocoa packet, sweet treat, activity book, craft project, children’s book, small stuffed animal, and a personalized letter from Santa.

Registration is now open online. There is also still a need for elf volunteers; costumes are provided. Visit www.sapcc-vt.org, join the Facebook event, or call 802-886-5242 for more information.

Back To Top