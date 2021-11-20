Elf Encounter event sponsored by Mascoma Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The winter holidays are upon us and the Springfield Area Parent Child Center has something exciting in the works thanks to a sponsorship from Mascoma Bank.

With ongoing physical distancing recommendations this year, SAPCC will not be offering their regular holiday production of ‘Twas the Night. Instead, they will be creating a new, contact-free event called Elf Encounter where anyone can register to “elf” their children, family, friends, or co-workers.

At least two of Santa’s elves will show up at the requested address within our local region during a specified time to drop off fun holiday gift bags and letters from Santa. Participants can watch in wonder from the window or come outside, say hello, and take a distanced photo!

Like last year, you can purchase a holiday gift bag and pick up your items at SAPCC. Holiday gift bags include a 4-ounce mug, cocoa packet, sweet treat, activity book, craft project, children’s book, small stuffed animal, and a personalized letter from Santa.

Registration is now open online. There is also still a need for elf volunteers; costumes are provided. Visit www.sapcc-vt.org, join the Facebook event, or call 802-886-5242 for more information.