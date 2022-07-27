Eleanor & The Pretty Things to play at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Eleanor & The Pretty Things will perform at Stage 33 in Bellows Falls, Vt. on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Eleanor & The Pretty Things is a dynamic, atmospheric, emotionally charged alt-indie band from the Boston area known for powerful live performances that range from shimmering to screamo, always tastefully, often within the same song.

The members’ diverse tastes merge to create “music that helps us sort out the great big mess that is life” with lyrics obliquely addressing themes like isolation, detachment, heartache, and anxiety… but not in anger. These are friendly, somewhat geeky people, who love effects pedals and aren’t afraid to be heartfelt and awkward.

Slow Pony from Brattleboro will open, an accordion-centric revolving cast of anywhere from one to many, performing deep-sea outer-space music from the far corners of the globe, some of which don’t exist.

This will be louder than most Stage 33 Live shows.

The Saturday, July 30 performance begins at 7 p.m. and will be recorded and filmed. Capacity is limited.