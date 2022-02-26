Edgar May offers free Springfield Family Swim times in March

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Starting March 4, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center will offer Springfield residents the opportunity to come for a free swim every Saturday, from 1-3 p.m. Participants may need to show proof of Springfield residency.

The Springfield Family Swim originally launched in 2018 as a program of the Springfield Promise Community grant to provide residents with the opportunity to get active and connect with their community. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Edgar May is excited to bring this popular program back to the Springfield community.

On Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., Springfield families can come swim in our competition-sized swimming pool as well as our beach-entry wading pool. Although it might still be cold and snowy outside, our pools are set to 83 degrees for a comfortable swimming experience. There will be two lifeguards on duty for the duration of the free swim. This free program will continue to run as long as there is interest from the community.

This year, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is celebrating our 15th anniversary. Our namesake, Edgar May, was especially passionate about starting a recreation center in Springfield that provided recreational opportunities for children and families in the community. Fifteen years later, we are proud to continue to offer programming and resources to live a healthy and active lifestyle to residents of all ages.

For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.