Earth Tales From Around The World rescheduled for Aug. 20

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – As part of the Rockingham Library’s Summer Reading Popular author, master storyteller, and musician Michael Caduto will be performing for all ages Friday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Rockingham Recreation area.

Using a wide range of entertaining voices and expressions, Caduto creates a host of humorous and dramatic animals and human characters. The audience is invited to accompany the songs, chants, native instruments, and dance. Caduto shares stories from traditional cultures found throughout the world – including Africa, Europe, North America, and Central America.

Michael J. Caduto has traveled throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East performing stories and music for audiences of all ages. His latest children’s book is “The Garden of Wisdom: Earth Tales from the Middle East.” His book “Catch the Wind, Harness the Sun” received the national Teacher’s Choice Award, and Earth Tales from Around the World was awarded the Aesop Prize for literary and artistic excellence by the American Folklore Society. Michael has worked closely with many indigenous peoples.

This program is free and open to the public. To protect the unvaccinated, please wear masks. For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, Vt.