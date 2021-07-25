Earth tales from around the world with Michael Caduto

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Popular author, master storyteller, and musician Michael Caduto will be performing for all ages Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. at the Rockingham Recreation area.

Using a wide range of entertaining voices and expressions, Caduto creates a host of humorous and dramatic animals and human characters. The audience is invited to accompany the songs, chants, native instruments, and dance. During this presentation, Michael introduces participants to the great circles of life – the basis for living sustainably with our Earth. Michael shares stories from traditional cultures found throughout the world – including Africa, Europe, North America, and Central America. His performance includes original Earth music from his CD, “All One Earth: Songs for the Generations,” as well as stories from his storytelling CDs, “The Rainbow Garden” and “The Wisdom of Nature.”

This program is part of the Rockingham Library’s summer reading program and is presented in partnership with Sustainable Rockingham as part of the Blue Sky Days events to encourage the community to prepare for emergencies – especially those related to climate change – before they happen. In addition to the storytelling program, there will be a Storywalk featuring Red Clover award-nominee “I am The Storm” by Jane Yolen and Heidi E.Y. Stemple, a coloring contest, and storefront displays of emergency kits from around the village.

This program is free and open to the public. To protect the unvaccinated, please wear masks. For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, go online to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls, Vt.