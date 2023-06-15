Dylan Patrick Ward at Black River Coffee Bar

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Singer-songwriter and Rockingham resident Dylan Patrick Ward will be performing an intimate, low-key, acoustic set at Black River Coffee Bar on June 24, from 6-7 p.m. This event is free; tips are appreciated.

Known for songs that are by turns heartbreaking and laugh-out-loud funny, Dylan Patrick Ward is a Vermont-based singer-songwriter, whose sharp lyrics and sweet melodies present the world in all its absurd and tragic glory. His empathy and candor have drawn comparisons to the Mountain Goats, John Prine, and Randy Newman, and since arriving on the scene in 2021, he’s become increasingly respected and recognized in the worlds of both folk and underground music, touring throughout the Northeast and sharing the stage with renowned acts like Bill Callahan, Peter Mulvey, Jeffrey Lewis, Laura Gibson, Michael Jumpshot Touchdown Pass, The End of America, and others.