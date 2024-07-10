PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents French-Italian four-hands piano duet Duo Ondine at Next Stage on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.

“Watching four hands cover the piano, ranging from classical to contemporary pieces, the Duo Ondine is a must-see for anyone interested in witnessing piano virtuosity,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The duo is visiting from Europe, in residency at Middlebury College, and we benefit from their connection to Vermont by having the pleasure of presenting them.”

Duo Ondine is a French-Italian four-hands piano duet born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2014. Ten years later, it keeps delighting the international stage with refined, virtuoso, and profound programs, and a precise and highly sensitive playing.

Duo Ondine is the First Prize Winner of La Follia Nuova IV International Chamber Music Competition in 2023.

The piano duet has been welcomed with great success in many European, Asian, and American Concert Halls and festivals: National Culture Hall of Vientiane, Laos; Triennale, Milan, Italy; American Church of Paris, Paris, France; Steinway Hall, Lausanne, Switzerland; LFN Festival, Bolzano, Italy; Sofia Music Weeks, Sofia, Bulgaria; Middlebury College Concert Hall, Middlebury, Vt.; Kantor Theater, Lyon, France; Great Piano Hall, Valence, France; Festival les soirées d’Usson, France; etc.

Specialized in French and Slavic repertoires, Juliette Aridon-Kociolek and Clémentine Dubost have worked on several programs, including pieces of Debussy, Ravel, Dukas, Saint-Saëns, Dvorak, Rachmaninov, Borodin, Moussorgsky, and Stravinsky.

In a sense of deep artistic meaning, they always design their concert programs around a specific theme or connecting thread, making each piece interact with the others.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; there is also a livestream option. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.