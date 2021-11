BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – PK’s Irish Pub in Bellows Falls presents comedy super star Drew Lynch at Bellows Falls Opera House Jan. 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian Drew Lynch made his start on America’s Got Talent in 2015 where he was the runner-up in the season finale as well as Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. The evening is hosted by Tom Penza. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com.