“Dragon Land” at NXT Gallery

PUTNEY, Vt. – NXT Gallery is excited to announce the opening reception of “Dragon Land,” an exhibition by artist and acupuncturist Sarah H. Paulson. The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 4-6 p.m.

Paulson is an artist and acupuncturist based in Putney, Vt. She combines various artistic disciplines, including drawing, painting, music, dance, movement, video, and visual art, to create large-scale, multi-disciplinary pieces. Her work has been exhibited and performed at numerous galleries and venues worldwide. She is also the author of the book of poems, “To My Companion: within the room within the room,” published by the 3 Lights Press.

“My art practice is performative,” says Paulson. “I believe that performance, in its sacred form, has the capacity to bring the human being closest to what it means to be human. This sentiment is at the heart of all my work, including my drawings and paintings.”

Paulson’s “Dragon Land” presents inner worlds, creatures, and dynamic communication through her paintings. The unique aspect of this series is the canvas itself: a collaborative creation, involving artists, dancers, writers, and musicians who dipped their feet in pigment and contributed to the foundation of these artworks. Natural earth-based inks, crafted from a variety of organic sources, serve as the primary medium for this series.

“It is my hope that these landscapes can speak to the viewer in a language that transcends the spoken word,” Paulson explains. “Art teaches me with every brushstroke and every gesture.”

The Next Stage Gallery is open during events and by appointment with the artist, or by contacting Next Stage at info@nextstagearts.org or 802-451-0053. The exhibit will continue through Feb. 11.

For further information, please contact Heather Ahrenholz at heather@nextstagearts.org or 802-451-0053.