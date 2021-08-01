Dr. Tom’s Band to play in Proctorsville

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish will present the next concert in its annual summer music series for 2021 Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville when Dr. Tom’s Band will take the stage.

Dr. Tom’s Band is described as a roots rock band with a jazzy side. Plaudits include, “I love the versatility of the band members. Where else can you find jazz, rock, rhythm and blues and folk all in one evening and all done well?” And, “Great sound, and the play list is fantastic!” “Incredibly talented. Total enjoyment!”

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association coordinates the series on behalf of the town. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo. Even better than a picnic, Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewing will each be serving food and drink. Please support your local businesses.

Wearing masks at the concert and physical distancing are only required for those who are not vaccinated. The green is large and the band will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. If you would like to help, CCCA would like to hear from you. Call Robin at 802-226-7736 to volunteer or for more information on the concerts.