Dr. Sandra Young discusses “Fledgling” by Octavia Butler

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “Fledgling” by Octavia E. Butler at the Rockingham Library’s front desk today and then join the book discussion led by Dr. Sandra Young Monday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

“Fledgling” is the story of an apparently young, amnesiac girl whose alarmingly inhuman needs and abilities lead her to a startling conclusion – she is in fact a genetically modified, 53-year-old vampire. Forced to discover what she can about her stolen former life, she must at the same time learn who wanted – and still wants – to destroy her and those she cares for and how she can save herself. “Fledgling” is a captivating novel that tests the limits of “otherness” and questions what it means to be truly human. Light refreshments will be served.

The author, who passed away in 2006, was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship and two each of the coveted Nebula and Hugo awards – science fiction’s equivalent of the National Book Award. She became one of science fiction’s best-known female writers, along with Ursula LeGuinn and Madeleine L’Engle, and she is the most prominent black writer in this genre. Her novel “Kindred” was rereleased in 2017 in a graphic novel format.

The discussion leader for “Fledgling” is Dr. Sandra Young, former associate director of Boston College’s African & African Diaspora Studies Program and adjunct professor at Boston College.

The Rockingham Library is located at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., and is accessible. For more information, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library.