Dot mandala workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is happy to offer a dot mandala workshop with Antje Ruppert on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2-4 p.m.

You will use special dotting tools to create your mandala. Ruppert will introduce the tools and their application, and will provide practice sheets and a series of patterns to try out for the “perfect” dot placement, namely a sort of half-round, almost bead-like looking dot, to create a 3D feel.

Once ready, you will be provided with an 8-inch by 8-inch sheet of heavy card stock in a variety of colors, on which the center is already premarked for the placement of the first dot. You will be given a strip of six small paint pots, and can choose from a variety of acrylic paints. This is a very meditative and calming, creative experience, and absolutely beginner friendly.

Take your paint pots home for your own creations. Ruppert will explain how tools can be fabricated from things you have at home – toothpicks, Q-tips, dowels, pencils with erasers, etc.

The cost includes materials, and is discounted for gallery members. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and

Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, stop by the gallery, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.