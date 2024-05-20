Doris Ingram to participate in Open Studio Weekend

WESTON, Vt. – Watercolor artist Doris Ingram, a longtime resident of Weston, is joining the Open Studio tour for the first time. She is a signature member of both the Vermont Watercolor Society, and the Delaware Watercolor Society. Doris loves to capture the essence of the old homes and barns that are rapidly disappearing from our landscape. She has donated numerous house portraits to benefit the Weston Theater Company and Neighborhood Connections.

Doris is an enthusiastic teacher who enjoys painting in lovely washes and bright colors with her students. Her studio is filled with paintings of Vermont barns, landscapes, flowers, and paintings from her trips to France and Italy.

The studio is located at 83 Trout Club Road in Weston. Open Studio is Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.