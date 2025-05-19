Doris Ingram open studio

WESTON, Vt. – Doris Ingram, a longtime resident of Weston, will be returning for her third studio tour, on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday May 25, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. The studio is located at 83 Trout Club Road in Weston.

An enthusiastic watercolor artist with a strong style, she feels her medium blends perfectly with her active lifestyle.

Ingram is a signature member of the Vermont and Delaware watercolor societies, and has won numerous awards over the years. She loves to capture the essence of old homes and barns, and has done many home portraits to benefit the Weston Theater Company and Neighborhood Connections.

Recently she has been working in oil, and also enjoys the restoration of old oil paintings.

An enthusiastic teacher, she shares her passion for art with her students.

Her studio is filled with Vermont barns, landscapes, flowers, and paintings from trips abroad.