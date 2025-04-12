Documentary screening and community meal at Chester Town Hall

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, May 10, at 6 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall, there will be a free community meal, followed by a screening of the documentary film “Just Getting By,” at 7 p.m.

“Just Getting By” is Bess O’Brien’s new documentary film, a sweeping yet intimate look at the lives of Vermonters struggling with food and housing insecurity. The film tells the stories of working families, the unhoused who access food shelves and soup kitchens, people living in the temporary hotel/motel program, new Americans grappling with the cost of living in America, Native people creating innovative farming practices, and folks on the ground providing services to their fellow Vermonters in need.