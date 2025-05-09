Documentary “Bills Lumber” comes to Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Bills Lumber, a poignant new documentary capturing the final days of an iconic family-run sawmill in Wardsboro, Vt., will screen at Next Stage Arts on Saturday, May 17, at 4 p.m. A suggested donation will support the arts center and BCTV. Tickets and more information are available at www.nextstagearts.org.

The 45-minute film by filmmaker Theresa Maggio chronicles the closing chapter of the Bills family’s 86-year-old sawmill, built in 1936 by Melbourne Bills and operated for generations by his children and grandchildren. Audiences will meet Alan and Everett Bills, octogenarian brothers with deep roots in the region, and Debbie Bills Bauer, their niece and co-owner, as they bid farewell to a piece of Vermont history.

With heartfelt stories of fire, flood, and family, the film paints a vivid picture of life on “Bills Hill,” where resilience and tradition shaped a way of life. Filmed during the summer and fall of 2023, Bills Lumber documents not only the mill’s physical demolition, but also the emotional weight of closing a family chapter.

Already drawing sold-out audiences across the West River Valley, the film has been called a “gift” by viewers – lauded for its emotional resonance, humor, and historical significance.

Following the screening, Alan and Everett Bills will join the audience for a special Q&A session, offering firsthand insights into the stories behind the sawdust.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to honor a beloved Vermont legacy and hear directly from the men who lived it.