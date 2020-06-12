BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – When Dr. Dottie Morris offered to facilitate a four-part discussion of the book “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas for the Rockingham Library beginning July 27 at 7 p.m., what else could the staff say but an enthusiastic “Yes!”

“The Hate U Give,” a #1 New York Times Bestseller, explores the life of 16-year-old Starr Carter who moves between two worlds: the poor black neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend, Khalil, at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed. “The Hate U Give” was selected by the Vermont Humanities Council for its 2020 Statewide One Book Community Read Program.

As this book’s discussion facilitator, Dr. Dottie Morris brings much to the table. She is the associate vice president for Institutional Diversity and Equity at Keene State College, a position she has held for the past 12 years. In this role, Morris provides support and direction to the entire Keene State College community in fulfilling its commitment to diversity and multiculturalism. Named as a “Hero for Justice” by the New Hampshire YWCA, she is also a sought-after speaker for Vermont, New Hampshire, and national conferences.

The topic of Dr. Morris’ most recent talk for a TEDxSIT talk was “Beyond Tolerance, Acceptance and Inclusion: Reinventing and Co-creating Organizations.” Dr. Morris is also busy leading training sessions addressing issues such as unconscious bias and cultural humility for all Brattleboro town employees, along with the Selectboard and the town’s senior management team. She has been a resident of Bellows Falls since 2003.

Copies of “The Hate U Give” are available as downloadable ebooks and audiobooks from www.rockinghamlibrary.org free of charge for any Rockingham Library patrons. Copies of this book are also available for loan from the Rockingham Library’s curbside service. Live in or own property in the town of Rockingham, but don’t have a library card yet? Sign up for a temporary ecard at www.rockinghamlibrary.org. Call the library with any questions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org.