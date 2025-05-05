District Dash 5K fundraiser

LANGDON, N.H. – The 2025 District Dash 5K Fun Run & Walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 17. This is a fundraiser for the Fall Mountain Educational Endowment Association and will take place on the beautiful campus and cross-country trails of Fall Mountain Regional High School. The course consists of two loops on the cross-country trails and part of the high school access road and is suitable for all levels.

Before the main event at 10 a.m., there will be a kids fun run around the track for the 11-and-under crowd, at 9:15 a.m., with prizes and metals for participants. Kids are also welcome to accompany their parent or guardian during the 5K race.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event goes directly back to the Fall Mountain Regional School District in the form of grants to fund field trips, classroom activities, and presentations that are not covered in the regular operating budget.

Register for the race at www.fmeea.com. Register early for a price discount. We hope to see you on Saturday, May 17.