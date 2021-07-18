Dine-around-a-Barbecue at the Custer Sharp House

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is hosting a “Dine-around-a-Barbecue” for the community by the community at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Rd., Friday, Aug. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Local chefs Annie Campbell and Sharon Crossman are preparing assorted creative burgers. Guests can choose from the “Bernadine,” the “Custer Sharp,” the “Route 11,” and the “Middletown Veggie” or even a hotdog. Rotary volunteers will grill them up to perfection. The Londonderry Village Market, Vermont Butcher, and Honeypie are kindly providing the burgers and hot dogs. Assorted salads prepared by board members and dessert from Grandma Miller’s will round out the menu. And guests can whet their pallets with craft beers, sangria, or the signature LAHS non-alcoholic “Pink Sifter.” Green Mountain Gardeners are creating festive bouquets for the tables.

There will be music by Andy Avery. Try your luck with the 50/50 raffle. Or bid on one of the terrific auction items including a painting by Bernadine Custer; a handmade, hand-painted Vermont cornhole game; or a kayak or canoe trip and gourmet picnic on one of the Lowell Lake islands.

Bring the family – and chairs or a blanket – for an evening of fun. Kids under 6 are free. RSVP by Aug. 6 to www.LAHSvt.org.