David Feurzeig stops in Chester to perform

CHESTER, Vt. – “Play Every Town” is coming to Chester, Vt. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. The concert will be held at the First Universalist Parish, 211 North St. This will be Concert no. 17 of 252 in the Community Concerts for a Cooler Climate series with pianist David Feurzeig. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to benefit Vermont350, www.350vermont.org.

In May, Feurzeig embarked on “Play Every Town: 252 Free Concerts” in each of Vermont’s 252 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. With this project, David will become the first musician to perform in every Vermont municipality. He is traveling in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout Vermont, offering free concerts to bring attention to climate and community issues while he brings the joy of music to his audiences.

Feurzeig has given up international concert touring because he feels it is unsustainable, given the planet’s climate changes. Customized for each town, this concert will include its own, unique Scarlatti keyboard sonata, Sonata no. 17, in honor of this seventeenth concert in the series. The music of Bach, Eve Beglarian, James Romeo, and other solo piano works will round out the program.