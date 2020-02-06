Dave Richardson and Tom Pirozzoli co-headline in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Dave Richardson and Tom Pirozzoli will co-headline a show at Stage 33 Live Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Dave Richardson has been writing, recording, and performing as a solo artist for over 10 years, weaving threads of folk, country, and traditional music. He took third place in the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival songwriting contest; was awarded a featured showcase spot at the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conference; and was an invited performer at the New England Folk Festival.

Tom Pirozzoli is celebrating “Reckon by the Light,” the newest CD in his 40-years-and-counting career. He got his start busking on street corners and performing at anti-war rallies, eventually finding his way into the coffeehouse scene. His Fast Folk Music recordings are now part of the Smithsonian’s collection. He was named a winner in MUSICIAN magazine’s Best Unsigned Band Contest in the early ’80s and has shared stages with artists like Greg Brown, Jesse Winchester, and Doc Watson.

There is a suggested donation at the door; all proceeds support the musicians. Seating is limited. The performances will be recorded and filmed.

Stage 33 Live is an intimate, industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory located at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, documenting live performances and presentations of original material on a simple stage. Coffee, soda, water, and snacks by donation. For more information and upcoming events, go to www.stage33live.com.