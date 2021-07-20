Dave Keller and his band return to the Chester Summer Music Series

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6:30-8 p.m., Chester’s Summer Music Series welcomes back Dave Keller and his band.

Dave Keller is an award-winning, triple-threat: an outstanding singer, an intense guitarist, and a talented songwriter. Fueled by his love of deep Southern soul and blues music, his performances ring out with passion, integrity, and an ability to break down the barriers between performer and audience.

Based in Montpelier, Vt., Dave Keller’s reputation for dynamic, soul-stirring performances extends throughout New England. With over 1,000 shows to his credit, Dave Keller is a singer and guitarist who has forged a style uniquely his own – intense and soulful, gritty and sweet. Like the best blues and soul men before him, Keller learned his art firsthand from the masters: Mighty Sam McClain, Paul Rishell, Fontella Bass, and the late, great Robert Ward. Most recently, Keller was featured as singer and co-writer on Living in the Light, the new CD by legendary guitarist Ronnie Earl. He has earned glowing reviews in Blues Review, Vintage Guitar, Big City Rhythm & Blues and many other print and online publications. It’s clear that Dave Keller is indeed a leading voice in carrying soul music forward, helping to create the next generation of fans.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and be prepared to sit back and listen to some great music on a summer night right in downtown Chester.

In case of rain, the concert venue is the Chester American Legion Hall, Route 11, Chester. All concerts are free and for all ages. For more information, call Bill Dakin at 802-875-4000.