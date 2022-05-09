DaVallia Gallery presents “Ethereal”

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a preview exhibition, “Ethereal.” This exhibit will feature a new collection of contemporary mixed media paintings to introduce DaVallia’s newest artist, Kate Morgan. DaVallia’s “preview” show will be a great introduction to Morgan’s work while she works on a more expansive collection her premiere exhibition scheduled for later this year. The preview exhibition will be May 5 – May 22.

DaVallia Gallery is pleased to feature artist Kate Morgan. Kate Morgan is a contemporary female figurative artist working in mixed media. Morgan paintings incorporate original drawings, collage elements and an array of other mediums. Her intricately layered artwork depicts figural explorations, portraits and animals in expressionist color palettes, and surreal style. Morgan derives inspiration from iconography, folklore, and fashion. In addition to museum exhibitions, her works are in numerous domestic and International collections.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art. To preview the show, purchase works or to learn more about our art collection, visit us online at www.ArtfulVT.com. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.