DaVallia Gallery features Maureen Spinale

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia Gallery invites any and all to witness “Between Earth and Sky,” a new collection of paintings by artist Maureen Spinale, on exhibit between Sept. 15 and Oct. 30, 2022.

Spinale has a passion for painting trees and is drawn to the complexities of tangled branches and fractured light beams that shine through the forest. Her paintings capture nature’s spirit.

DaVallia Gallery is located at 39 North St., Route 103 in Chester, Vt. and is reachable at 802-875-8900, or thedavallia@gmail.com.