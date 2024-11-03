Dana Cooper celebrates release of 32nd album at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Legendary singer-songwriter Dana Cooper will perform at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Only 40 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $20 in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door subject to availability. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Americana singer-songwriter Cameron Sutphin opens. The performances will be recorded and filmed.

Come celebrate Cooper’s 32nd full-length release, “The Ghost of Tucumcari,” which features an all-star lineup of guest artists. The new album marks a major achievement for the veteran musician after over 50 years in the business. Artists lending their voices to this project include Lyle Lovett, Hayes Carll, Susan Gibson, Mando Saenz, Darden Smith, Shake Russell, Libby Koch, and more.

“The Ghost of Tucumcari” takes listeners on a stirring musical journey across genres, from folk and rock, to country and americana. Standout tracks include the haunting first single, “The Ghost of Tucumcari,” featuring Grammy winner Lovett, and a rousing rendition of Woody Guthrie’s song “This Land Is Your Land” with Lovett, Carll, and all the other guest vocalists on the album. The album is currently booming on Spotify and all other digital platforms.

Cooper’s story is one of true perseverance and lifelong dedication to his craft. His musical journey began at the young age of 2, when his father would prop him on the bar to sing along with the jukebox. Coming from Missouri, Cooper was surrounded by the sounds of classic country and folk music from an early age. He quickly became enamored with the guitar, and taught himself to play and to harmonize vocally by listening to records. By his teenage years, Cooper was performing in coffee houses and clubs around Kansas City, honing his skills as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

In the 1970s, Cooper landed a record deal with Elektra Records and released his acclaimed self-titled debut album in 1972. Backed by renowned LA studio musicians “The Section,” including Leeland Sklar and Russ Kunkel, the album showcased Cooper’s lyrical depth and virtuoso guitar playing.

For over a decade, he was half of the highly acclaimed duo The Shake Russell/Dana Cooper band, who garnered a large following in Texas, as well as appearing on Austin City Limits. Through the ‘70s and ‘80s, he built his reputation on the club circuit, while also collaborating with artists like Lovett, Kim Carnes, Susan Werner, Kim Richey, Hal Ketchum, and more.

Over his more than 50-year career, Cooper has amassed a catalog of more than 30 albums, and continues to tour actively. He released his highly anticipated 32nd studio album, “The Ghost of Tucumcari,” in May of 2024.

Central to Cooper’s unique artistry is his ability to connect with audiences through his authentic stories and warm stage presence. His decades of experience shine through in the ease and humor he brings to both his playing and storytelling. Though he’s performed with folk and Americana greats, Cooper has always followed his own musical vision.

Cooper remains driven by his pure love for songwriting and performing, bringing people together through songs. From coffee houses to major concert halls, his singular mix of virtuosity and vulnerability has earned him a lifetime of devoted fans.

Cooper’s music does not belong to one genre. His 2022 CD, “I Can Face the Truth,” charted on five different radio charts – Americana, indie folk, alt folk, alt country, and roots, and three Best of Year End charts. That album ranked number 22 on the “Top Albums for 2022” chart from Americana Highways Listeners, ranking higher than artists like Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, Tom Petty, Patty Griffin, Kris Kristofferson, and more.