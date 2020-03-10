Dan Weber and The Milkhouse Heaters co-headline in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Dan Weber and The Milkhouse Heaters will co-headline Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

Dan Weber won first place in the 2019 Woody Guthrie songwriting contest and is a rare three-time finalist in Kerrville’s New Folk competition. His songs have been described as “reminiscent of early John Prine” and “insightful and awfully funny.” His album “What I’m Lookin’ For” rose to No. 2 on the folk charts, and he’s toured extensively across the country.

Weber didn’t start playing publicly until he was 40, but he immediately began winning over audiences with energetic performances and hilarious stories. He’s also a former National Park Service Ranger, and recovering altar boy, Eagle Scout, and lifelong Deadhead.

The Milkhouse Heaters are beloved in the region for their strong writing and performances, ardent support of local live music, and compassionate living. Refugees of the Boston music scene, they were nominated for a Boston Music Award and have shared stages with The Black Crowes, Corey Glover, Fuel, Feeder, and Hum. Their songs are on compilations with G. Love and Special Sauce, Jack Johnson, Burning Spear, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Performing as The Milkhouse Heaters, they have closed for Billy Bragg and opened for Fred Eaglesmith. Two of their songs are featured on the “Shoulder to the Plough” CD, and they are repeat invited performers at the Roots on the River Festival.

The performances will be recorded and filmed. Seating is limited to 40. Tickets are available in advance online at www.stage33live.com.

Stage 33 Live is an intimate, industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory, documenting live performances and presentations of original material. Coffee, soda, water, and snacks by donation. For more information, go to www.stage33live.com.