CTES Parent Teach Group presents Trunk or Treat

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4:30-7 p.m., the Cavendish Town Elementary Parent Teacher Group will offer a Trunk or Treat event at the elementary school. The event will also include a Snack Shack, bonfire, and a Spooky path. The PTG needs Trunk hosts. Each trunk should have a theme that is approved by the PGT – nothing too scary. Plan to have enough candy for 200 kids. The candy must be prepackaged. Arrive at 4 p.m. to set up your trunk and be ready to go by 4:45 p.m. For more information or to sign up, email CTESPTG@gmail.com.

Trunk or Treat is a Halloween fundraiser for the Cavendish Playground Fund.