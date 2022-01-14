CSAG presents NEW WORK Represented Artist Group Show

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery is showcasing their New Work Represented Artist Group Show, a presentation of new artwork from each of CSAG’s current roster of artists. The show will open Friday, Jan. 21, and be on view to the public through Saturday, Feb. 26. CSAG is hosting a Third Friday Gallery Night on the Jan. 21, from 5 – 7 p.m. to celebrate the show, where visitors can meet the artists and see the artists discuss their work.

CSAG’s current roster is made up of 21 local artists, including Clare Adams, Spaulding Dunbar, Mindy Fisher, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Kathie Gatto-Gurney, Corinne Greenhalgh, Carol Keiser, Nicholas Kekic, Marcie Maynard, Jeanne McMahan, Lisa Eckhardt McNealus, Martha Nichols, Charles Norris-Brown, MC Noyes, Phyllis Rosser, Melissa Rubin, Matthew Saxton, Gretchen Seifert, and Rodrica Tilley and John Van de Does.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. and is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.