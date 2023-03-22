SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Want to brighten your winter doldrums?

Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present “Crossing Boundaries in Thread and Paint,” an amazing, bright, colorful fiber art show by Julie Crabtree on view until April 26. Meet Julie and ask questions at a reception on Saturday, April 1, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Julie was born in Nottinghamshire, England. She attended Art College with qualifications in fashion, art, and the fiber arts. She taught these before a move to Canada and the United States, eventually settling in Vermont. Julie brings this all together as a practicing textile artist, teacher, and painter.

Landscapes are a primary focus, using traditional and experimental techniques. These can include layer upon layer of stitching, sometimes on a painted background, felting, distressing fabrics for textural elements, use of hand spun and dyed yarns or fabric with mixed mediums, all to create the interpretations of the environment, whether it be a literal piece or abstract study. “There is so much more to explore, that as an artist we are given this gift to see and create during our time on earth.”

Julie will be giving a “Spring Hand Stitched Mandala” workshop on April 15 and a machine embroidery workshop on April 28 and 29, at the VAULT. Be sure to ask about them.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go online at www.galleryvault.org.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, in Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.