Create snowscapes in pastel at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Experience the fun and beauty of creating a winter landscape in pastel with exceptional artist and teacher Robert Carsten Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT.

Robert will begin with a demonstration. You will explore composition, color, application techniques, and more as you work from your photos or those supplied. Robert will be there for you along the way. He is a wonderful teacher. A critique will be held at the end of the session.

Registration and payment are required one week prior to the workshop. A materials list will be provided at registration. All levels welcome.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.