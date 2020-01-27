Create adorable snow people at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What better way to spend a winter afternoon than creating soft felted snow people! Join popular needle felting instructor Sue Carey in this fun workshop Feb. 15, from 1-4 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT. There’s lots of laughter and sharing in Sue’s workshops.

You will make your own snow people by needle felting locally grown white wool. You will also create a brimmed hat and other attire for your snowmen and women. These can be ornaments or can stand alone. This class is suitable for beginning and intermediate felters.

VAULT, a Vermont State Craft Center, is located at 68 Main Street in downtown Springfield, next to The Copper Fox Restaurant. Regular hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111 or visit www.galleryvault.org.