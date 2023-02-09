Create a Winter Mandala at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you interested in embroidery or adding a new dimension to what you already create? Gallery at the VAULT is excited to offer “Winter Mandala in Stitches” with Julie Crabtree on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Create a stitchery mandala, learning many hand embroidery stitches, to refresh your memory or add new ones to your embroidery stitches vocabulary. Leave with a 6″ hoop ready to hang or frame as a mandala sampler. All threads, fabrics, hoops, and needles will be provided. Just bring scissors. Ready to hang in a 6″ hoop that is provided. This promises to be a delightful learning experience.

Julie has been teaching workshops in creative mixed media stitchery, free motion sewing, hand stitchery including experimental work, and creating design through art exploration. She has degrees from Mansfield College of Arts and the City and Guilds of London, England and has won many awards for her work. Her teaching background is extensive, having taught beginners to advanced levels in England and the U.S.

“Julie is encouraging and inspiring at all levels, she works individually with each student. I really appreciate the personal advice on my efforts.”

Register by Wednesday, Feb. 22, there is a cost to register and for materials.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 am – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net or visit our web page www.galleryvault.org.