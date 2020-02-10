Create a gemstone tree

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Artist Lyn Parker Haas is offering a sure to be enjoyed workshop creating gemstone trees Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT.

Using wire and real gemstones, you will create gorgeous tiny trees. Each will sit on a sturdy base you choose in class. Lyn will have interesting stones, unusual pieces of wood, and slices of agate on hand. You can also bring your own special piece you would like to create around. Plan on completing two trees during the class. The class is suitable for all levels.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.