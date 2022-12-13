Cow Tippers and tree lighting at Pizza Night this Friday

WEST TOWNSHEND, Vt. – We are in for some special holiday entertainment at Pizza Night this Friday, Dec. 16, from 5-7 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store. The Cowtippers, Bob Ray on guitar, Kim Ray on fiddle, Susie Turco on accordion, and Roburn on banjo, and musical saw, have worked up some songs for the season. Roburn will also do a performance with his Little Mountain Stage, which will bring smiles to kids of all ages.

At 6:30 p.m. there will be an outdoors tree lighting and carol sing. Please come and join your friends and neighbors for this fun and warming event.