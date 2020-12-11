Corinne Greenhalgh spotlight at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Represented Artist Spotlight Corinne Greenhalgh on view now through Jan. 2.

Corinne Greenhalgh presents an installation of her oil painting, “Embroidered Text on Found Linen,” and a new series of collage called, “Our Family: The Bliss Family Album.”

Greenhalgh’s “Embroidered Text on Found Linen” offers a more literal subject focusing on cultural commentary. The artist finds these hand-embroidered antique linens intent on saving them so as to honor the cultural heritage of the women who made these household items. Greenhalgh embroiders cultural quotes and lyrics on these left-behind linens to bring them forward into modernity.

Greenhalgh’s new series entitled “Our Family: The Bliss Family Album” premieres in this spotlight. In this found object collage project, Greenhalgh uses the original 19th-century cabinet card portrait photos of this abandoned family album, along with pop culture and modern imagery.

Tune in online with the artist Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on Facebook @canalstreetartgallery. All virtual events are published to www.canalstreetartgallery.com for all to enjoy.

The “Art for All” seasonal group show is still on view through Jan. 23. The artists will also be live Dec. 18 to speak about their artwork.

Owning original, local art can be affordable and contribute to a good cause. This holiday season, CSAG is donating 1% of its profits to an important fund for the maintenance of existing public art in the town of Rockingham.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St., is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a private appointment, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.