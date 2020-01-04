Cooking school, meal preparation for a better life

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Peggy Schauffler, owner of Country Life Restaurant in Keene, N.H., and cook extraordinaire, will lead a free cooking school Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 188 Main Street, in Charlestown, N.H. She will demonstrate plant-based cuisine favorites for your healthy lifestyle that will help you on your path to total health with a focus on improving your overall health and longevity through diet for chronic diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and cardiac health. Recipes will be demonstrated and provided.

Come and learn how easy it is to get and stay healthy with a good diet, a major piece in your healthy life solution! There will be free food samples, recipes, and giveaways at this event, so sign up today.

To register, please email lifestylematters.nh@gmail.com or call 978-496-5006.