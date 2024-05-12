Concert to close out Fun(d) Run

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Phoenix presents a benefit for the Divided Sky Foundation with the inaugural Music on the Mountain, a live music festival created to celebrate recovery, on Saturday, May 18. This afternoon festival, held at the base of Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, Vt., will take place at 2 p.m., following the Divided Sky Foundation’s annual Fun(d) Run, which occurs at 9 a.m. that morning. Featuring performances by Anders Osborne, Dogs In A Pile, and Saints and Liars, Music on the Mountain will have vendors offering food, water, and nonalcoholic beverages for sale.

All proceeds from event ticket sales and other donations benefit Divided Sky Foundation, a nonprofit residential recovery retreat in Ludlow, Vt., that was founded by Phish’s Trey Anastasio. The facility recently opened in the fall of 2023.

“As a person in recovery, I understand how valuable it is to individuals in early sobriety to have access to an inclusive, welcoming, and supportive community where they can begin to build a solid foundation for their new sober lives. At The Divided Sky Recovery Program, our mission is to deliver supportive and compassionate programming with dignity and respect for individuals and their families affected by addiction. We do this by offering a safe environment for men and women to build the foundation necessary to live a productive, healthy, and sober life,” says Anastasio.

The event is ticketed (registration through Eventbrite is required) at a suggested donation, though participants in the Fun(d) Run can register for free. The event is family-friendly, though parents of children under 18 will be required to complete a waiver upon entry. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, picnic blankets, etc., and enjoy the sights and sounds of Music on the Mountain. The Phoenix will provide wellness activities throughout the weekend, such as yoga, meditation, and arts. Through Music on the Mountain, the organizers hope to create a movement to provide more sober inclusive music events and festivals.

“I am really excited to be part of this amazing event on Okemo Mountain,” says headliner Anders Osborne. “Please join us and support Divided Sky and Phoenix while jamming super hard to some outstanding music, craft, and food, while dancing and laughing together. “

More information and tickets are available at www.musiconthemtn.com.