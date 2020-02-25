Compass School Mexican Fiesta fundraiser for junior class

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Feb. 29, Compass School will host a Mexican inspired dinner and a musical performance by Eugene and Julian’s Latin Party Band, featuring renowned musicians Eugene Uman and Julian Gerstin. All proceeds of the evening benefit the Compass junior class Global Connections trip to Mexico, ensuring every 11th grader can have this experience regardless of family economic circumstance.

Events begin at 6 p.m. with a fabulous, multi-course dinner, along with a silent auction including gift certificates to area businesses, fine arts, furniture, clothing, and much more. The music features Eugene Uman, a pianist and composer who has performed with greats Sheila Jordan, Jay Clayton, George Mraz, Jimmy Heath, Donald Byrd, and many others. Eugene and Julian will bring their six-piece Latin jazz party band to the fiesta where they will surely be ripping it up!

The Global Connections program focuses on cultural immersion, social justice, and international understanding. It is an integral part of the junior class curriculum, inspiring students to broaden their horizons as global citizens. The Global Connections program began in 2003 and since then Compass has had over 150 students travel to locations including Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico, India, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Spain.

This fundraising dinner and concert is key to making this travel program affordable to all 11th graders regardless of family income. Come hear some great music, enjoy a gala meal, and support this unique opportunity. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased ahead of time from Compass School at 802-463-2525 or can be reserved by emailing deb.hamel@compass-school.org. Compass School is located at 7892 U.S. Route 5, Westminster, Vt. – just south of Bellows Falls village on Route 5. For more information, go to www.compass-school.org.