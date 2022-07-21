Community Band to play popular favorites at Riverside

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present another concert on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor bandstand at Riverside Middle School, located at 13 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt.

The music will a variety of pieces from blockbuster movies and Broadway shows, including selections from “Chicago,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Aladdin,” “Moana,” and several others. Flutist Danielle St. Amand will be performing a rousing rendition of the piece, “Carnival of Venice.”

Attendees are reminded to bring a chair to the concert, as it is outside. The program is subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.