Community band seeks members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band is seeking new members. The band is a 35-40-piece year-round community-level concert band that presents concerts in and around Springfield, Vt.

All musicians are welcome – those who have had band experience in the past and want to return to playing as well as those who are playing currently. There are no auditions. Clarinets and percussion are especially welcome.

Rehearsals for summer concerts are scheduled for Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. beginning April 19 in the Riverside Middle School auditorium. Use the upper Fairground Road entrance. Concerts in Springfield take place Tuesday evenings from late June to mid-August.

The Springfield Community Band is committed to bringing joy to the community with diverse and exciting music and to having fun while doing it. Please join us!

To learn more, visit the band’s Facebook page or contact a board member at info@springfieldcommunityband.com.