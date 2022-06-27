Community Band “Children’s Concert”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band’s popular “Children’s Concert” will take place on Tuesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at The Common, a park on Summer Hill St., Springfield, Vt.

Children will be able to conduct the band. There will be free ice cream for all. Costumes are encouraged.

The evening’s program will feature vocalist Grace Thompson performing a medley of songs from the movie, “The Sound of Music.” Another highlight will be flutist Danielle St. Amand as the featured artist in the spirited “Carnival of Venice.”

The remainder of the program will be various selections that children will immediately recognize. Bring your own chair. Planned programs are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.